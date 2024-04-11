Lucknow Shocker: Student Kidnapped, Tortured in Moving SUV by Armed Men Over Old Rivalry in Bakshi-Ka-Talab

The police spokesman said that a case has been registered at the Kamlapur police station in Sitapur. Utkarsh was pursued by men in the SUV on Wednesday as he neared the private college where he was studying.

News IANS| Apr 11, 2024 09:05 AM IST
Lucknow Shocker: Student Kidnapped, Tortured in Moving SUV by Armed Men Over Old Rivalry in Bakshi-Ka-Talab
Representational Image (File Photo)

Lucknow, April 11: A 20-year-old student of a private college was abducted by armed men who allegedly tortured him while holding him captive in an SUV and driving around the state capital city in the Bakshi-Ka-Talab (BKT) police station area. The motive behind the crime is said to be an old rivalry involving the father of the victim, Utkarsh Singh, from Sitapur district, regarding a property-related issue.

The police spokesman said that a case has been registered at the Kamlapur police station in Sitapur. Utkarsh was pursued by men in the SUV on Wednesday as he neared the private college where he was studying.

"I departed for Lucknow around 8 a.m. and arrived at BKT around 9 a.m. Upon disembarking from the bus, I called my father to inform him of my arrival near the college. Shortly after this, the SUV screeched to a halt near me, catching me off guard. They forcefully put me inside the SUV, tearing my clothes and threatening me with a gun to my head if I dared to seek help. I recognised Ram Naresh, along with his sons Ashish and Arvind, and their two associates. These individuals hail from Sitapur," the victim told the police.

"I had lost all hope of survival as it seemed they were intent on ending my life. I was lying on the floor of the SUV when I noticed an iron rod nearby. I seized it and used it to shatter the rear window with a single blow. Escaping through the broken window, I found myself in a forested area where they had stopped the vehicle,” he said.

