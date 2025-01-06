Lucknow, January 6: Nilofar, a 24-year-old gang leader from Lucknow, was arrested for orchestrating a jewellery shop robbery in Krishnanagar to sustain her relationship with her same-sex partner, Arshi, 22. The heist, carried out on December 31, marked the culmination of Nilofar’s criminal activities before her capture. Alongside Nilofar, her male accomplices, Aman and Sirajuddin, were apprehended, while two others remain at large.

Police revealed Nilofar’s calculated methods, including reconnaissance disguised as a rag-picker to identify poorly secured targets. She meticulously planned each robbery, creating maps of vulnerable locations away from CCTV cameras or bustling markets. The stolen loot was divided among her gang members, with Nilofar keeping a significant portion to lavish on Arshi. Khap Panchayat Leaders Demand Ban on Same-Sex Marriages and Live-In Relationships, Threaten To Launch Massive Agitation if Laws Are Not Amended.

The Krishnanagar police, led by ACP Saumya Pandey, cracked the case after four dedicated teams traced the gang following the robbery of Ramendra Yadav’s jewellery shop in Alinagar. The gang was arrested near Ganga Kheda in Para area. Chennai Shocker: Customer Kills Sex Worker After Argument Over Fee for ‘Services’, Stuffs Body in Suitcase.

Investigators uncovered that Nilofar’s criminal career began in 2018 when her family opposed her relationship with Arshi. Defying societal norms, Nilofar started living with Arshi in hotels. However, financial strain led her to a life of crime to support their lifestyle and fulfill Arshi’s desires.

Known for her persuasive skills, Nilofar recruited men into her gang, offering them a larger share of the loot to ensure loyalty. Despite being uneducated, her strategic execution of thefts and leadership of a criminal network shocked authorities. Police have launched efforts to apprehend the remaining gang members.

