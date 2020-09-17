Kolkata, September 17: Today is the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the end of Pitru Paksha and on this day, people wake up early in the morning to offer tarpan to their ancestors. Amid the pandemic this year, the scene is no different, according to images shared by ANI, several people can be seen taking a dip in the Hoogly River on Mahalaya Amavas. There is no social distancing and other precautions are violated at a time, when the country is struggling to fight the pandemic.

As COVID-19 tally crossed 50 lakh mark on Wednesday, several states have witnessed a sharp rise in cases, including West Bengal. On the occasion of Mahalaya, several rituals are performed, like offering food and water as a homage to their forefathers to express their gratitude, which is also known as Tarpon. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Messages and HD Images: Happy Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Wishes in Bengali, GIF Greetings to Share With Family and Friends.

People in Kolkata Violate Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kolkata: People in large numbers take holy dip in Hoogly River on 'Mahalaya Amavas' pic.twitter.com/VG7J7yvR2b — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

The gap between Durga Puja and Mahalaya is usually seven days, however this year, Mahasashti is after 35 days. The reason behind the gap is attributed to a phenomenon called the 'Mala Mash' or the 'unholy month' when auspicious rituals are avoided. A 'mala mash' is a month, which has two new moons or 'Amavasya.' Durga Puja normally happens in the month of 'Ashwin' but this year it will take place in the month of 'Kartik'.

