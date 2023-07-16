Mumbai, July 16: The Wardha police detained a 65-year-old sanitation worker named Tulsidas Delikar on Friday after pictures and videos of him engaging in unnatural sex with cows went viral. Following threats of demonstrations from activists, particularly cow vigilante groups, the police initiated action swiftly.

In Hawaldarpura in Wardha city, next to an area where trash is dumped alongside some old government lavatory buildings, the complainant Pradeep Talmale captured several clips and photographs of Delikar engaging in unnatural sex with cows. Kanpur Bestiality Video: 57-Year-Old Brijesh Kumar Mishra Caught on Camera Raping Cow, Arrested for Unnatural Sex; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Delikar is a cancer patient. Cops said that Delikar's relatives claimed him to be mentally ill as well, but they have not yet provided any supporting documentation for the same. According to Talmale, one of his friends had shown him some recordings from July 13 and pictures from July 14 in which Delikar was seen performing the evil deed with the two distinct cows.

The police claimed that when the hideous act surfaced online, the culprit was swiftly taken into custody. The accused is facing accusations of unnatural sex, and severe deterrent measures are being taken, they added. The medical examination of the accused will be vital, according to Satyavir Bandiwar, head of the Wardha police station. Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified Man Booked for Unnatural Sex With Cow in Bhopal After Video Goes Viral.

As soon as the videos and pictures appeared on social media, legal action was taken against Delikar. The man's actions incensed some activists, but police reassured them of a thorough investigation to secure a conviction in the case, Bandiwar told TOI. He stated that gathering evidence is now being done by an investigative team, although the police will make an effort to look for the cows as well.

