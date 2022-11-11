Mumbai, Nov 10: An explosive-like device was found under a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday evening, a police official said. Bomb-Like Object Found Floating in River in Maharashtra's Raigarh District, Turns Out To Be Dummy Bomb (See Pics and Video).

Two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, attached to electric circuit and a watch, were found under a bridge on the Bhogavati river near Pen, he said.

The contraption looked like an explosive device but it was yet to be ascertained, the official added.