Mumbai, June 9: Maharashtra braces for incessant rains as parts of the state are set to witness heavy showers over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the coastal districts of Maharashtra from June 9 to June 15. In the wake of the current weather system, the IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts for June 9 and an orange alert for the next 4 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Mumbai Receives Heavy Rainfall As Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Maharashtra.

Giving details about the advancement of Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said that it is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, Gujarat, remaining parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 2-3 days. Mumbai Rains: Several Trains Rescheduled As Precautionary Measure After Heavy Rainfall; Check List Here.

The IMD said that due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the Low-Pressure area, rainfall activity is set to increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of Maharashtra during June 9-15. Heavy rainfall would also lash coastal Karnataka from June 12 to 15. "Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala during June 11-15, 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan on June 9 and during June 12-15, the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).