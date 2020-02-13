Mamata Banerjee Indirectly Attacks BJP, Says 'Banks, Post Offices Doing Surveys to Collect CAA-NRC Data, No One Should Give Any Information'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo Credit: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)

Kolkata, February 13: At a rally in Bankura, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again attacked the BJP over CAA and NRC. Referring to a report in Habra which she read, 15 BJP workers went to a jewellery shop and asked for their documents required for CAA/NRC. "Who are they and who gave them this authority? Don't give any papers to anyone if they come to your house," Bannerjee added.

She further mentioned that banks and post offices are doing surveys without taking BJPs name, they are going house to house, no one should give information. "Without the state government's approval, they can't do this. Just drive away such people....don't believe if they tell you they are from the government," she said. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered with Habra police station in connection with the alleged incident. Mamata Banerjee Turns to Poetry to Slam Centre on CAA-NRC: 'Who Has Given You The Right to Trample Upon My Rights?'

West Bengal Chief Minister has been very vocal about her stand on the CAA and NRC implementation. She had threatened the BJP party that CAA will not be implemented in West Bengal as long as she is alive, and there would be no detention centres in the state. She had further penned down a strong-worded poem against the CAA and National Register of Citizens lambasting the Modi government for its divisive agenda.