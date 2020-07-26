New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann ki Batt" will take place at 11 am today, July 26, 2020. The Premier took to Twitter to announce about the 67th edition of Mann ki Baat programme. People can hear PM's radio address live on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan channels and on the NaMo mobile application. You can even watch Prime Minister's monthly live address here.

After the Hindi broadcast, Akashvani will immediately broadcast "Mann ki Baat" in Regional languages. The address will also be live-streamed on DD National and Prime Minster's Office Youtube channel. PM Narendra Modi’s Ratings on Handling COVID-19 Situation Going Strong at 77.3%: IANS-CVoter.

Watch and listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' LIVE on DD News:

Meanwhile, this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first radio program after the government announced the Unlock 2. Earlier, the Premier had invited ideas and urged people to share "inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes."

Meanwhile, it is worth to note that July 26 is also celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is marked to tribute our war heroes who lost their lives in the Kargil war to win victory over Pakistan while recapturing Indian posts that were occupied by Pakistani infiltrators.

