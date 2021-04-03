Mumbai, April 3: A Mumbai Special Court on Saturday extended till April 7 the custody of arrested-suspended cop Sachin Vaze - the prime accused in the SUV and a Thane businessman's death cases - to the National Investigation Agency.

The Special Court has also asked the probe agency to extend any medical assistance that may be required by Vaze following a plea by his lawyers. Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Did Key Officials Help Sachin Vaze Tamper Evidence, Fudge Records?

Vaze was produced before the Special Court by the NIA after his remand ended and the agency demanded further 15 days' custody of the accused as the probe into the conspiracy angles of both cases was in the final stages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).