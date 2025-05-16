The WWE hosted the Backlash 2025 PLE successfully on May 10 in St Louis. John Cena defeated his career-long rival, Randy Orton, to defend his Undisputed WWE Champion title for the first time since snatching it away from The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 41. After the conclusion of the Backlash PLE, the WWE is set to deliver the fallout show on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Backlash 2025 Results: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria Successfully Defend Respective Titles (Watch Video Highlights).

The SmackDown will be aired live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show will see major development that transpired during Backlash and will also start building towards the next PLE, i.e., Money in the Bank 2025. In this article, we will talk about the confirmed matches in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

The fallout show of SmackDown will kick off the qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank. This was announced by Michael Cole on this week's Raw. The next PLE of WWE will take place on June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Fan Throws Beer Bottle At Undisputed Champion John Cena During WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Videos).

Will Cody Rhodes Return?

In this week's episode, Cody Rhodes might be seen returning to the ring after a long absence following his WrestleMania 41 defeat against John Cena. Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation to witness the American Nightmare on the Blue Brand.

