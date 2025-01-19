Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): A 45-year-old man allegedly poisoned his 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old son before attempting to take his own life in Pune's Chikhali area, police said.

According to police, the man, who was being allegedly harassed by moneylenders, has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to a senior police official from Pimpri Chinchwad, "On Saturday morning, the man administered sleeping pills to his wife and son, leading to their deaths. He then attempted to hang himself from a ceiling fan in their apartment. However, police officials found him alive in his flat after receiving calls from neighbours who had been contacted by his elder son."

"We immediately went there and broke the door and we found out that there is a lady and gent who have committed suicide. We also found a child lying by the bedside. After some investigation on spot, we found out that the man is probably alive and so we immediately admitted him to a private hospital," he added.

Police further said that the man had sent a message to his 14-year-old son, who was staying with a relative in Mumbai, informing him about his suicide. Following the message, son alerted the neighbours to check on his family.

As per primary information, the man had allegedly borrowed Rs6 lakh and Rs2 lakh at a monthly interest rate of 10 per cent from two of the moneylenders. Later, he has also taken Rs4 lakh from another lender at a high interest rate. Despite repaying the principal amount and an additional Rs9 lakh, the moneylenders continued to harass him for more payments. (ANI)

