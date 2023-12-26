New Delhi, December 26: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday notified to enforce the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023. In a notification, the MHA said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2023 (35 of 2023), the Central government hereby appoints the 26th day of December, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.” J&K Bills Passed in Lok Sabha: Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 Cleared by Lower House of Parliament

It also said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 (34 of 2023), the Central government hereby appoints the 26th day of December, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.” Parliament Passes Bills to Extend Women's Reservation to Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir Assemblies

The move comes days after the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 during the recently-concluded Winter Session.

