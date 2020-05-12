Migrant Worker From Uttar Pradesh Commits Suicide in Uttarakhand After Failing to Return Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Suicide. (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Open Clip Art)

Haldwani, May 12: A 45-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who was stranded in Uttarakhand allegedly killed himself on Monday evening. The deceased, a resident of Bareilly in UP, was working as a mason in Haldwani area of Nainital district. He used to live in a rented accommodation at Haripur Purnanand village with other labourers, Hindustan Times reported. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

The man allegedly hanged himself at his rented residence. The incident came to light when roommates came back home and found his body hanging. They immediately informed the police. No suicide note was found. Migrant Worker From Shillong Commits Suicide in Agra As Employer Refused to Support Him During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he want to go back to his home desperately. He was stressed due to lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic. The deceased had also registered himself for return to Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem.

In a somewhat incident from Gujarat earlier this month, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide as he was stressed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The migrant hanged himself from a tree in Jetpur Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation as he did not have any work nor he could return home.