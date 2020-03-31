Migrant Worker From Shillong Commits Suicide in Agra As Employer Refused to Support Him During Coronavirus Lockdown

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Agra, March 31: A migrant worker from Meghalaya’s Shillong allegedly committed suicide in Agra on Monday night amid lockdown in the country. The boy was identified as Aldrin Lyngdoh. Police found the body of Lyngdoh hanging inside his rented house. Meghalaya police were also informed about the tragic incident. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 31.

Lyngdoh took the extreme step to end his life after his employer refused to take care of him during the COVID-19 lockdown. Before committing suicide, in his Facebook post, he alleged that his employer was not supporting him in the time of distress. Lyngdoh worked in a restaurant in Agra.

On Monday, reports surfaced that India witnessed over 25 deaths related to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Till Mach 30, 27 people lost their lives due to reasons arising out of the 21-day lockdown. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 25, thousands of migrant workers lost their source of income. These workers left with no other option but to leave for their home town on foot.

Meanwhile, the country will remain under complete shutdown till April 14 to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,251 on Tuesday. Forty-two people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.