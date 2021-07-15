Bengaluru, July 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and strong winds for another two days in Bengaluru.

Orange alerts had been issued in Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur and Shimoga districts, IMD Director (Weather and Forecast) C.S. Patil said.

The maximum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 20 degrees.

Continuous rainfall has thrown life out of gear all across the state. A 70-year-old man died due to drowning in an overflowing rivulet in Kodagu on Wednesday.

Incidents of landslides have been reported from the Dakshina Kannada district where roads are being inundated by overflowing rivers.

Many districts including Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir in north Karnataka are also affected by the rainfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).