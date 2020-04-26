Mumbai: 31 Journalists Discharged After Their Second COVID-19 Report Came Negative, Housing Society Members Applaud on Their Return, Watch Video

Mumbai's journalists discharged after their second COVID-19 report came negative. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, April 26: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday informed that 31 journalists have been discharged today after their second COVID-19 report came negative. However, all these journalists have been advised for 14 days home quarantine amid amid the coronavirus lockdown in place. Following this a video was released where housing society members of Press Enclave in Pratiksha Nagar welcomed two journalists by applauding for them.

Informing about the latest development, BMC said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, "31 journalists have been discharged today after their second #COVID19 report came negative. All have been advised for 14 days home quarantine." Soon after this, a video of housing society members of Press Enclave in Pratiksha Nagar applauding for two journalists appeared. Uddhav Thackeray Hails People For Not Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Appeals to Muslims to Pray at Home During Ramzan.

Here's the ANI tweet:

#WATCH Mumbai: Housing Society members of Press Enclave in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion East welcome two journalists by applauding for them, as they return home after getting discharged today from hospital. The second #COVID19 report of the two journalists came negative. pic.twitter.com/2Tz63TwxxK — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked the people of state not to opt for celebrations for the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya amid the coronavirus spread. Apart from this, the state CM also appealed to the people --belonging to Muslim community -- to pray at home during Ramzan.