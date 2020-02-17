Mumbai Chinese Restaurant Worker Flashes Penis, Masturbates In front of Woman, Arrested

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 17: In a shocking incident of molestation, a restaurant worker at a Chinese restaurant in South Mumbai was arrested for allegedly flashing his penis and masturbating in front of a woman. According to a Times of India report, the woman was sitting opposite to the Parsi Dairy Farm, when the accused came in front of her and committed the objectionable act. As the woman realised what was happening and she screamed, he fled from the place.

The woman later lodged a complaint at LT Marg police station. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the man was brought to the police station. He was identified by the woman and is now in police custody. Reportedly, he will also be sacked from his current job after the police have already informed his owner about his misdeeds. The man has been charged with outraging the modesty of the woman under several sections. Delhi Metro Commuter Accuses Man of Flashing Penis at Her Inside Train, Alleges Molestation in Post on Twitter.

In a similar incident that took place just two days back, a woman in Delhi shared a deplorable incident of molestation that took place inside the Metro. In a series of tweet, the woman alleged that a man flashed his penis at her inside a Delhi Metro train. The woman said that the episode took place on February 12 at around 6 pm when she was returning from work.