Mumbai, July 9: Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphone in India and the global market during the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event at 7:30 PM IST. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched alongside Samsung Galaxy Z FE 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company has slightly improved the design of its new flip phone compared to the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has AMOLED displays on the cover and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE also has a dual-camera design. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be sold in Mint, Coralred, Jetblack, and Blue Shadow colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a smaller 4.1‑inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate alongside a larger 6.9‑inch main AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. When closed, it measures 13.7 mm thick and 6.5 mm when opened, weighing a mere 188 grams. Samsung has added an in‑house Exynos 2500 chipset mated with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. It comes with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired, fast wireless, and reverse wireless charging options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a dual-camera setup: a 50 MP main shooter mated with a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10 MP selfie camera on the front. Further, Samsung offers various AI tools to enhance photography. The Samsung flip phone comes with One UI 8 based on Android 16 and has new Galaxy AI features such as Now Bar, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and Ask Gemini—all accessible right from the cover screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts from INR 1,09,999 in India. Pre-orders will begin today (July 9), and the smartphone will be sold on July 25, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a more budget-friendly option, having 8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage options and a smaller 4,000 mAh battery. Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes with a 50MP+12MP rear and a 10MP front-facing camera. It has a dual-SIM option, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4 version and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has an Exynos 2400 chipset, a 3.4-inch cover display, and a 6.9-inch main 120Hz display - both AMOLED. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE price starts at INR 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available in black and white colours.

