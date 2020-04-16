Mumbai Police Extends Help to Stranded People Who Wish to Leave City Due to Unavoidable Reasons; Here’s How to Apply Online at mumbaipolice.gov.in

Mumbai Police| (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police Twitter)

Mumbai, April 16: The Mumbai Police on Thursday came to the rescue to stranded people who wish to leave the city due to unavoidable reasons. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police shared details where applicants can register themselves if they are willing to leave the city amid the lockdown that has been extended till May 3. "With lockdown extended till May 3, applicants who wish to leave Mumbai owing to unavoidable reasons can apply online. People can register at mumbaipolice.gov.in/ApplicationforEmergencyTravel or call the Mumbai Police on the number 7738518130.

The police has clearly mentioned that permission will only be given to those with unavoidable reasons to travel. As of now, the Mumbai Police Emergency Travel page seems to be slow as it might have garnered massive traffic after the latest development. It doesn’t seem to be working at the current moment. Mumbai Police Twitter Handle Gets Creative, Posts Poetry Using Titles of 90s' Doordarshan Shows to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus.

The initiative by the Mumbai Police comes two days after a sea of migrants in Mumbai demanded to return home and gathered at Mumbai's Bandra railway station. Social distancing went for a toss when over 3,000 stranded, hungry and angry migrants thronged at the railway station on Tuesday demanding that they should be given transportation to return to their native places immediately.

It was a task for the Mumbai Police to disperse them as people turned out in large numbers. The Mumbai Police later resorted to a mild lathi charge when sections of the restive hordes threatened to go out of control.