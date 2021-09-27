Mumbai, September 27: A 26-year-old student was duped for Rs 1.26 lakh by online fraudsters while he was trying to sell an old counting machine on OLX. The victim is a resident of Mumbai's Andheri (East) area. The incident took place on Saturday. On September 25, the victim's mother had given an advertisement on the online market place to sell their old counting machine for Rs 5,000. Pune Man Duped of Rs 2 Lakh by Fraudsters on Pretext of Exchanging Indian Currency for UAE Dirhams.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the same day when the advertisement was given on OLX, a man called on the number mentioned and expressed interest in the counting machine. The fraudster asked for the e-wallet details of the student, and to win the trust of the victim, he transferred Rs 200 after receiving Rs 100. Mumbai Doctor Duped of Rs 1.43 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Order Wine Online; Case Registered.

The crook asked the man to send a larger amount and told him that he would receive double the money. The victim sent him money in 11 transactions. The accused told the Mumbai student that there was a technical glitch. In total, the accused swindled Rs 1.26 lakh from the victim's account. When the student realised that he was cheated by the fraudster, approached the police.

The fraudster had demanded e-wallet details of the complainant as he told the victim that the money could not be transferred because his was an Army account. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and tracing the fraudster.

