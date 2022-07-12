Mumbai, July 12: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old person from Malad (East) allegedly received threatening messages calling him a rapist. The fraudsters, who posed as loan recovery agents also shared morphed pictures of the victim with people on his contact list.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim identified as Deepak Dubey had taken a loan and paid the sun of Rs 3,500. Police officials said that Dubey also paid an interest of Rs 3,500 by June 30. Mumbai: Indian Eagle Owl Drenched in Rain and Harassed by Crows Rescued From Thane School.

However, a week later, Dubey received a call from the accused who threatened to circulate his morphed photos among his contacts.

The loan recovery agents also claimed that they had sacked the 'agent' to whom Dubey had repaid the loan amount as he was a cheater. And therefore, they asked him to repay the loan once again.

However, in what turned out to be a shocking event, about 35 people from Dubey's contact list received his morphed photos with a text that read, "He is a rapist and has taken loans which he has failed to clear." Mumbai: Palghar Man Kidnapped, Assaulted in Moving Car After He Refused Gang To Use His Aadhar and Photo for New SIM.

"I had availed the loan on June 17, and had extended its payment date to June 30 as I was unable to arrange the money by June 23 after paying a fee. On June 30, I received a call from a recovery agent saying that I will be given Rs 600 discount if I clear the loan which I had already done. On July 7, the agents called again, and started abusing, and threatening me. Within 30 minutes, my morphed photos were circulated to my contacts," Dubey said.

A police officer from Kurar police station said, "A case has been registered under IPC sections for cheating, defamation, criminal intimation, and under the IT Act sections for impersonation and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act. The cyber team is tracking loan apps - Shamal Credit and New Credit - from where Dubey availed the loans." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Brother-in-Law in Khargone; Accused Absconding.

According to reports, this is the seventh such case related to harassment by loan recovery agents that has been registered with Kurar police since May 2022.

