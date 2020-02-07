Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles His Alleged Boyfriend, Stuffs Body in Suitcase & Dumps It Near Dombivali Railway Tracks

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 7: In a shocking incident, Thane police arrested a 27-year old man for strangling a man, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it near the railway tracks. According to a Times of India report, the case was cracked within 9-hours after the body was found. The accused is a tourist car operator from Dombivali, while the victim used to work at debt redressal tribunal office.

The accused and the victim were believed to be in an intimate relationship. The accused got married a few months back and things turned sour between the duo, as the accused started avoiding him. In a fit of rage, the culprit strangled the victim, after he threatened to reveal the details of their relationship in front of his wife. Mumbai Horror: Suitcase With Chopped Body Parts Found at Mahim Beach; Investigation Underway.

He packed his body in a suitcase and dumped it in the bushes near the tracks. The next morning, it was located by passerby. An attempt to murder has been registered against the culprit. Over the last few months, several crimes have taken place, where the offenders have disposed of the body in suitcases.