Mumbai, July 3: The Mumbai police reunited a three-year-old girl with her parents within 26 minutes of being reported missing from a residential locality in the city, an official said on Monday.

The child's aunt reported her missing from a residential area in Wadala (east) around 7.38 am on Sunday, he said.

Taking serious cognisance of the complaint, all beat marshals and patrolling vehicles were pressed into service to look for the missing child, the official said.

The girl was found standing near a mosque and was taken to the police station, where she was identified and reunited with her family, he added.