Mumbai, April 18: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, a woman biker allegedly abused a woman traffic constable and even tried to run her over after was stopped for a traffic violation. Police officials said that the incident took place at around 4.30 pm on April 16 at Haveli Bridge in Ghatkopar.

As per a report in Midday, the woman traffic constable was left with a harrowing experience after she stopped a young woman biker from riding her scooter on the wrong side of the road. The woman traffic constable has been identified as Manisha Gaikwad (35) while the accused biker was identified as Pooja Sangani (20). Cops said that Gaikwad stopped a woman biker with whom Sangani was traveling as pillion riding. Mumbai Traffic Constable Attacked and Abused for Stopping Biker Who Jumped Signal in Kurla, Video of Assault Goes Viral.

In her complaint, the woman traffic constable said Sangani abused and assaulted her and even tried to run the two-wheeler over her leg. Gaikwad suffered a fracture due to the run-over attempt by Sangani. With the help of other traffic officials, Gaikwar caught hold of Sangani and later took her to Tilak Nagar police station in Ghatkopar. However, cops refused to lodge a complaint due to jurisdiction issues.

Finally, cops registered an FIR and issued a notice to Sangani. Following this, cops let her off without taking any action against her. Talking about the incident, Gaikwad said, "Sangani has contacts with local politicians and at the police station. She created a nuisance but the police officers didn't take any action against her. I will speak with senior offices in this regard." Mumbai: Man Caught 'Breaking Into' Powai Restaurant Attacks Police Constable With Knife After Chase, Victim Suffers Five Stitches; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kale, senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar police said that they have begun an investigation in connection with the matter. He also stated that since the FIR was registered late, they couldn't arrest the woman post 7 pm. "Due to this reason, we issued her a notice and released her."

