National Nurses Day (US) 2020: Theme And Significance of The Day to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work

Every year, May 6 is celebrated as National Nurses Day in the United States of America to commemorate the hard work of nurses. National Nurses Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which concludes on May 12. National Nurses Day falls on Wednesday. The theme for this year is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead". It has been chosen by the American Nurses Association or ANA. National Nurses Week HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Nurses' Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

This year NND celebrations are special as the World Health Organization has designated 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” because it is 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The year 2020 is important for "WHO in the context of nursing and midwifery strengthening for Universal Health Coverage." National Nurses Day (US) 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work.

Going to history, the occurrence was first observed in the US in October 1954 in honour of Nightingale's pioneering work to Crimea. In 1974, President Nixon later proclaimed a "National Nurse Week" to be celebrated every year in May. In 1982, "President Reagan signed a proposal officially designating 6 May as "National Recognition Day for Nurses," now known as National Nurses Day or National RN Recognition Day. In 1990, the American Nurses Association (ANA) expanded the holiday into the current National Nurses Week celebrated from 6 May to 12 May," according to Wikipedia.

The United States currently has over three million nurses, making up the highest percentage of the US healthcare workforce. This day can be observed by praising nurses for their work and honouring their dedication and commitment to their patients. People cal also share good words on social media using hashtag #NationalNursesDay.