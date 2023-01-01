Ayodhya, January 1: More than 50 lakh people are expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the New Year Day. Heavy security and crowd management arrangements have been put in place by the Ayodhya police.

On the New Year Day in 2022, 30 lakh people visited Ayodhya and the numbers are set to rise this year. New Year 2023: ‘Ganga Aarti’ Performed in Varanasi on First Day of New Year (Watch Video).

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj G, said, "Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed." New Year 2023: Devotees Gather at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to Watch Morning Aarti on First Day of New Year (Watch Video).

Special arrangements have also been made at various temples to streamline the rush of devotees and prevent a mishap.

