Itanagar, April 13: Former Union Minister and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, and three others, were injured on Saturday when his car collided with another vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, the police said.

A police officer said that Ering's car crashed with another vehicle near Sille village along the National Highway. Following the accident, he was immediately taken to the hospital. Arunachal Pradesh Road Accident: Vehicle Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge in Anjaw District; Three Killed.

A vehicle abruptly came out of the BJP's party office in Sille and hit the MLA's vehicle, turning both vehicles upside down. The MLA received minor injuries to the head and hand while the other occupants of the vehicle received slight injuries. Arunachal Pradesh: SP Injured in Stone Pelting During Scrutiny of Nomination Papers of Contesting Candidates in Longding District, Five Held.

Ninong Ering Car Accident:

#BREAKING_NEWS | Ninong Ering, a former union minister and current BJP MLA candidate, was involved in a car accident in Arunachal Pradesh.#BreakingNews‌ #BREAKING #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/vuLM9pR1pC — Northeast Now (@NENowNews) April 13, 2024

Ering, a BJP candidate in the Pasighat West seat, was going to attend an election campaign event before the mishap. He quit the Congress in February and joined the BJP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).