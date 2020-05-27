North India Weather Forecast: Region Likely to Get Respite From Heatwave Condition From May 28 As IMD Predicts Rains in Plains Due to Western Disturbance

Rainfall (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 27: Northern India will get respite from heatwave in a couple of days. Maximum temperature in the plains of North India is likely to recede from May 28 onwards. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the plains of North India will witness rain and thunderstorm due to Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels. Heatwave in India: IMD Issues Red Alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, Respite From Heat Likely From May 29

The IMD also predicted that the effect of heatwave would reduce in central India from May 29. The change in weather conditions will take place due to favourable wind conditions. The weather forecasting department said, “Substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from 29th May. Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central India, heatwave conditions also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May.” Heatwave in India: Northern, Central India Continue to Reel Under Severe Heatwave Conditions, Temperature Likely to Soar in Coming Days, Says IMD.

IMD's Statement:

Substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from 29th May. Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central India, heatwave conditions also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May: India Meteorological Department (IMD) https://t.co/cFr8KYEJvV — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Severe heatwave conditions continued to sweep Northern and Central India with the mercury touching 47 degree Celsius in several parts. On Monday, some parts of Delhi recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, temperatures continued to soar in Rajasthan due to heatwave conditions. Mercury touched 50 degrees Celsius in Churu district of the state on May 26. It was the second-highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu district in the month of May in the last 10 years. The district had recorded a high of 50.2 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016.