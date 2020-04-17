Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists in J&K's Shopian, Firing Underway

Encounter in Shopian (Photo credits: ANI)

Jammu & Kashmir, April 17: An encounter broke out between troops and terrorists in Dairoo Keegam village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. According to an ANI update, firing is underway and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. An official said, as forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired at forces leading to gunfire exchange. This triggered the encounter.

Earlier this month, four militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district. In March, one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla. The gunfight erupted in the afternoon after a group of security personnel encircled the hideout of the armed insurgent. Jammu & Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Baramulla.

Here are a few images shared by ANI from the encounter:

J&K: An encounter broke out b/w troops&terrorists at 0630 hrs today, following cordon&search op by Central Reserve Police Force along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles&Special Operation Group last night in Dairoo, Shopian District. Firing underway. More details awaited. (Deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/KsnViZnc7P — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

In January this year, one soldier of the Indian Army and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives during the encounter in Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Awanitpora region of Kashmir. It was a joint operation carried out by the CRPF, the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.