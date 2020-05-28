‘Pakistan Has No Locus Standi, Should Be Embarrassed to Even Mention Minorities’: India on Islamabad’s Objection Over Construction of Ram Temple

Replica of Ram Temple in Kumbh Mela. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, May 28: Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reacted to Pakistan's statement on construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. MEA said that Pakistan has no locus standing on the issue. "We've seen an absurd statement by Pak on a matter on which it has no locus standing. Given its record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention minorities," MEA said. Pakistan Criticises India for Starting Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"India is a nation served by the rule of law and which guarantees equal rights to all faiths. Pakistan’s Foreign Office may take time out and read their own constitution to realize the difference," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Pakistan had criticised India for starting construction of Ram Mandir at the site of Babri Masjid. The neighbouring nation said that this shows how the Muslim community in India are being marginalised.

Pakistan had also criticised construction of temple during the COVID-19 crisis. "While world is grappling with unprecedented #COVID19, RSS-BJP combine is busy unabashedly advancing 'Hindutva' agenda. The commencement of construction of a Mandir at the site of Babri Masjid is another step in this direction & Govt & people of Flag of Pakistan condemn it in the strongest terms," Pakistan's Foreign Office tweeted.

On November 9 last year, Supreme Court of India, in its judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case, said the whole 2.77 acres of disputed land should be given to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge panel bench also directed the Central government to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.