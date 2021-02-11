New Delhi, February 11: Petrol and diesel prices in India rose again on Thursday on the back of a surge in global crude prices. The oil marketing companies announced increase in pump prices for both fuels. Petrol prices in Delhi hit yet another all-time high on Thursday as oil marketing companies increased the petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise a litre and 30 paise a litre respectively in the National Capital Region (NCR). A similar hike was reported from all the metro cities in India including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Petrol is now priced at Rs 87.85 and diesel Rs 78.03 per litre in the national capital. On Wednesday, petrol was Rs 87.60 and diesel Rs 77.73 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol cost was Rs 94.36 per litre, and diesel rate was Rs 84.94 per litre on Thursday-- the highest among all four metro cities. Meanwhile, in Kolkata petrol was priced at Rs 89.16 while diesel was being sold at 81.61 while in Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 90.18 and Rs 83.18 respectively.

Fuel Prices in India: Check Price of Petrol and Diesel on February 11, 2021:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 94.36 Rs 84.94 Delhi Rs 87.85 Rs 78.03 Chennai Rs 90.18 Rs 83.18 Kolkata Rs 89.16 Rs 81.61

Fuel prices in India have increased 15 times in 2021, which add up to Rs 3.89 and Rs 3.86 per litre respectively so far. The prices of petroleum product have now reached new highs with the latest increase. The oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on the sale of auto fuels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).