Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared as a guest on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, “People with the Prime Minister.” A trailer for the episode sent social media abuzz, revealing PM Modi in a candid conversation with Kamath. The prime minister called it his first podcast experience, sharing a laugh with Kamath, who admitted being nervous. During their discussion, PM Modi emphasized that young people should enter politics with a mission, not just ambition. He reflected on an old speech made during his tenure as chief minister, acknowledging past mistakes, saying, “I am human, not a God.” The duo also discussed politics, entrepreneurship, wars, and PM Modi’s transition between his first and second terms. Kamath sought advice for people who view politics as “dirty,” to which PM Modi responded, “If you believed that, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.” The full episode is set to release soon. PM Narendra Modi Coming On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast? Netizens Speculate About ‘Mystery’ Guest After Zerodha Co-Founder Drops Teaser of New Episode of ‘People by WTF’.

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath

People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Vm3IXKPiDR — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 9, 2025

