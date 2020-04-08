PM Narendra Modi Sees Controversy in Viral Messages Seeking Standing Ovation For Him at 5 PM on April 12, Says Take Care of Needy Instead

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called viral messages, asking people to stand for five minutes on April 12 at 5 pm to honour him for his efforts in combating coronavirus, an attempt to drag him into a controversy. PM Modi took to twitter to urge people not to believe these messages. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Extending Coronavirus Lockdown; 'Not Possible to Lift Lockdown on April 14,' Prime Minister Says at All-Party Meet.

The Prime Minister asked people that if they want to honour him, they should feed poor families till the coronavirus menace ends. PM Modi tweeted, “It has come to my notice that some people are running a campaign to honour me by standing for five minutes. I think it is an attempt to drag me into controversy.” Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

मेरे ध्यान में लाया गया है कि कुछ लोग यह मुहिम चला रहे हैं कि 5 मिनट खड़े रहकर मोदी को सम्मानित किया जाए। पहली नजर में तो यह मोदी को विवादों में घसीटने की कोई खुराफात लगती है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said that even if somebody really wants to honour him, that person should take responsibility of at least one poor family during the COVID-19 crisis. He added that there could not be a bigger honour for him than that. Fact Check: News of PM Narendra Modi Announcing Internet Shutdown in India for 10 Days, Starting 12 Midnight is Fake; Know The Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

Tweet by PM Modi:

हो सकता है कि यह किसी की सदिच्छा हो, तो भी मेरा आग्रह है कि यदि सचमुच में आपके मन में इतना प्यार है और मोदी को सम्मानित ही करना है तो एक गरीब परिवार की जिम्मेदारी कम से कम तब तक उठाइए, जब तक कोरोना वायरस का संकट है। मेरे लिए इससे बड़ा सम्मान कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hinted at extending the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reports said. During the meeting with floor leaders of various parties, the Prime Minister said he would consult with Chief Ministers of the states to take the final decision on the extension of the lockdown. However, he added that it looked unlikely to end the lockdown anytime soon.

Here is the Viral Message:

I Urge Everyone To Give Salute/ Standing Ovation To Our Beloved Prime Minister Modiji @narendramodi On This sunday 12th April,2020 By 5 Pm For His Greatest Efforts In Fighting #COVID2019india . This Man @narendramodi Can Turn Hopes Into Reality ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pWEu8MGdl7 — Ashutosh Palgota (@neeljai1996) April 8, 2020

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,194 as 773 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, 149 people also lost their lives. Currently, there are 4,643 active cases in the country.