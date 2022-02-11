Pune, February 11: A 25-year-old man has been arrested on Wednesday for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in the Uruli Kanchan area. The incident came to light after the victim's mother realised that her daughter was 3 months pregnant and filed a police complaint.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused works at an agriculture machine and tools garage, while the rape survivor is the daughter of another worker and the families of the accused and victim know each other. In October last year, upon finding the girl alone at her home, the accused barged into the house, forcefully took the victim to the washroom and raped her. He had also threatened her with dire consequences on disclosure of the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Offered Lift, Drugged and Raped inside Car by Driver in Firozabad.

As per the reports, the victim complained about having stomach pain, following which her mother took her to the doctor and she was found to be pregnant. The girl then narrated her ordeal to her parents. The accused has been charged under sections 376 (rape), and 376 (2) ( committing rape on a woman when she is under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

