Lonikand, May 18: In yet another instance of sexual crimes against minors, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her neighbourhood in the Gholwadi area on May 13. Reportedly, the accused is a distant relative of the survivor. He fled after committing the crime, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the reports, on May 13, the victim's family had gone away leaving the minor alone at home. The accused took advantage of the absence of family members and barged into her house. He then threatened her and forced himself on her. He further threatened her not to talk about the incident with anyone. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. Punjab Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped for 3 Months by Neighbour in Ludhiana, Arrested.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. Further investigation into the matter is on and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, said police.

