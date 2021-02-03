Pune, February 3: Residents of Pune will feel the winter chill once again after days of warm winters during the months of December and January. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the night temperatures in the city will further dip in the next few days. On Wednesday, the night temperature in Pune dropped to 10.7 degree Celsius, while the day temperature was reported to be at 30.1 degrees Celsius. The change in the weather conditions is likely due to the penetration of cooler northerly winds in the state for fall in temperature.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said that the night temperature in the city may drop to as low as 8 degrees Celsius till February 6. The official said that the day temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius during the same time. Kashyapi was quoted in the report saying that there will be a gradual rise in day and night temperatures across the city after February 7. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The report said that the frequency of cold waves was less for February as compared to January. Due to the current weather conditions, northern central Maharashtra and northwest Vidarbha will see a further drop in temperature due to the current conditions. Giving details about the change in weather conditions, Kashyapi said that the cooler winds are travelling through the northern part of Maharashtra. He said that the cold wave like conditions will be seen in these parts till February 6.

