Punjab Govt Issues Guidelines For Migrants Boarding Shramik Special Trains, Says 'Railways Can Discontinue Service If Hygiene Norms Flouted'

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 4: The Punjab government on Monday issued a full list of guidelines for the stranded migrants who would be boarding the Shramik special trains to return to their home states. The state has warned of strict adherence to the guidelines, adding that the Indian Railways reserves the right to discontinue the services if social distancing and hygiene norms are flouted. Punjab Govt Launches Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave For Home States; Here's How to Register.

Wearing of face masks will be mandatory for all passengers throughout the train journey, said the government statement, adding that other COVID-19 guidelines announced by the Health Ministry should also be complied with.

"Railways will be guided by the standard social distancing and safety measures at stations and on trains. Railways reserves the right to discontinue Shramik Special train operations of safety, security and hygiene protocols are flouted at any stage," the statement read.

Guidelines Issued by Punjab Govt

The government further clarified that only those migrants would be allowed to board the train who belong to the state where the train is destined to travel. Further, the train would not halt at any stop apart from the one or two stations of the final state where it is headed to.

"These Shramik Special trains are being run by Railways for those persons, who have been cleared by originating state in consultation with receiving state, and not for general public," the statement read.

Each Shramik Special train shall be non-stop train bound for single destination for distance more than 500 kms. These train will full length composition with social distancing can carry approximately 1200 passengers each. So far, 45 such trains have plied across the nation to bring the stranded migrants to their home states.