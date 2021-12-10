Punjab, December 10: In yet another case of crime against women, Sohana police booked a Chhattisgarh-based youth for allegedly raping and impregnating a class 7 girl.

As per the report published in The Indian Express, the victim told police that the accused had befriended her and later raped her. The incident came to the light when the parents of the victim saw her condition. The victim was later brought to Chandigarh by her parents where she gave birth to a baby girl. Ludhiana Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Friend; Accused Absconding.

The parents of the victim filed a complaint against the accused. Based on their complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape), 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).