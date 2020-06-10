Punjab Allows Reopening of Community Kitchens, Langar And Serving of Prasad at Religious Places, Check New SOPs

Golden Temple (Photo Credits: ANI)

Punjab, June 10: The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the distribution of prasad at religious places and reopening of langars and community kitchens. The guidelines were issued by the state home department on Tuesday. It, however, mentioned that further said that all necessary precautions and protocols should be followed.

The order further mentioned that physical distancing norms and all COVID hygiene precautions need to be taken while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed. Religious Places Reopen Across India From Today, Devotees Offer Prayers at Temples, Churches, Mosques, Gurdwaras With Social Distancing Norms; See Pics and Videos.

Community Kitchens, Langar & Serving of Prasad at Religious Places Now Allowed in Punjab:

It has now been decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of 'prasad' at religious places, subject to conditions that physical distancing norms and all #COVID19 hygiene precautions while preparing&distributing food shall be strictly followed: Government of Punjab pic.twitter.com/K45k2J07Mq — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

As part of Unlock 1, several states allowed the opening of temples, mosques and other religious places from June 8. Devotees thronged in large numbers to these religious places to pay obeisance after they reopened after a gap of two months following the coronavirus lockdown.