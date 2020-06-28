New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 66th Mann ki Baat radio programme. During the radio show, PM Modi remembered former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary on June 28, 2020, and said that he was a great political leader and was a scholar. Mann ki Baat: India-China Standoff, COVID-19 Crisis, Self-Reliant India, Here's What PM Narendra Modi Said on June 28, 2020 Radio Programme.

"Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar," PM Modi said. Vice President Pays Tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on His Birth Anniversary.

The Premier said that Narasimha Rao belonged to a humble background and fought against injustice for a very young age. "I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji," he said.

"PV Narasimha Rao Ji...Connected with India ethos and well-versed with western thoughts. Interested in history, literature and science. One of India's most experienced leaders," PM Modi said.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Telangana, PV Narasimha Rao was the former Prime Minister and leader of India National Congress party. He is known for introducing extensive economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy. The great leader died on December 23, 2004, in New Delhi.

