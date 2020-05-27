Rahul Gandhi Talk Show: Congress MP Asks Renowned Health Professionals on Deadline of Coronavirus Vaccine, Professor Ashish Jha Says 'Wait Until Next Year'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Professor Ashish Jha and Professor Johan Geisecke. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in his video interaction with public health expert Professor Ashish Jha asked till when will the vaccine for coronavirus be developed, to which he received a reply "next year". Among other things, Gandhi was also seen asking the psychological impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people to the renowned health professionals.

Interacting with Ashish Jha, a globally recognised public health professional and professor at H T Chan School of Public Health in Harvard University, Rahul asked him, "Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi? (till when the vaccine for coronavirus will be developed?" To which Jha firmly replied, "I am very confident a vaccine will come by next year." Rahul Gandhi Talk Show: Congress Leader to Interact With Renowned Health Professionals to Discuss Nature of COVID-19 Virus and Testing Strategies.

Asked on the psychological impact of coronavirus impact of lockdown by Gandhi, Professor Jha said, "The reason for a lockdown is that you are trying to stop the spread of the virus. Humanity has never seen this virus." Adding more, Prfessor Jha said, "You can slow down the virus through a lockdown, but it has great economic repercussions. But authorities should utilise that time to prepare their testing infrastructure. It’s about planning everything for the time that’s coming Now, when you open the economy, you have to give people confidence. Economy works on confidence."

"Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi?," Rahul Gandhi to public health expert Prof Ashish Jha, to which Jha says, "I am very confident a vaccine will come by next year". pic.twitter.com/xBUb6zLXKI — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Speaking on similar lines, Professor Johan Geisecke of the Karolinska Institute from Sweden. He said the disease is spreading across the globe like a wildfire and almost every one in the world will be infected. However, Professor Geisecke opined that coronavirus is a very mire disease and 99 percent of the people will have either very little symptoms or no symptoms at all. Adding more he said that world is seeing only one percent of the epidemic.

Today, 10 AM onwards, watch my conversation on the #Covid19 crisis with two brilliant global health experts - Prof Ashish Jha from Harvard & Prof Johan Giesecke from the Karolinska Institute, Sweden. Available on all my social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/ptUN2dIwd8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2020

Earlier in May, Rahul Gandhi held video interaction with former Governor of Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Professor Abhijit Banerjee. During the interactions Gandhi had asked both of them the measure to revive the Indian economy post COVID-19 lockdown.