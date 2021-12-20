Jaisalmer, December 20: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old married woman died by suicide along with her two sons in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Sunday. The woman reportedly jumped into a water tank along with his three children, including one daughter. The incident took in the Sankda police station area in the Pokhran sub-division. Punjab Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide Due To Alleged Dowry Harassment In Ludhiana; Husband Booked.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman first threw her children into the water tank and later jumped into it. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Saira, eight-year-old Shahrukh and three-year-old Sikander. Meanwhile, Saira’s one-year-old daughter Dhanni was saved by neighbours.

As per the report, the neighbours reached the spot after hearing the cries of the children. They took all the four out of the water tank. Saira and her three children were rushed to a hospital. However, the woman and her two sons were declared dead. Only her daughter could be saved. Woman Dies By Suicide at Her Residence in Chandigarh.

The bodies were sent for postmortem. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known. As per the postmortem report, the three died due to drowning. Saira had married Firoz 10 years ago. They worked as labourers in the Javandh area of Chandhan. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

