Lucknow, September 3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a Congress turncoat, has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). She informed that she had contracted coronavirus on Twitter and urged people who came in her contact recently to get tested.

In 2019, Joshi, then minister of women's welfare, family welfare, mother and child welfare, tourism in the Uttar Pradesh government, won the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj. She had joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress - her party for 24 years. She had also served as the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief. As many as 13 BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh have so far contracted COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh: 128 Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jhansi District.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi Tests COVID-19 Positive:

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग पिछले 24 घण्टे में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।#Covid19 #Corona — Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi MP Prayagraj (@RitaBJoshi) September 3, 2020

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh tested positive coronavirus. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Atul Garg, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had tested positive for COVID-19. Jai Pratap Singh has recovered from the deadly virus. Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to COVID-19.

