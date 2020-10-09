Bhubneshwar, October 9: India on Friday successfully testfired anti-radiation missile 'Rudram' from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Balasore. The 'Rudram' missile is among arsenals indigenously-developed by India. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is the country's first indigenous anti-radiation missile. Shaurya Missile, an Indigenous Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Missile, Successfully Test-Fired from Balasore in Odisha.

Informing the country about the successful test-fire of 'Rudram' missile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement." Prithvi Short-Range Ballistic Missile Developed by DRDO Successfully Test-Fired From Balasore in Odisha; All You Need to Know.

Features of Rudram, India's First Indigenous Anti-Radiation Missile:

According to the DRDO, 'Rudram' missile is developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The missile is integrated on Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft as a launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

The 'Rudram' missile has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

The 'Rudram' missile has an operational range of 100-150 kms.

The DRDO is also working on Rudra M2 and Rudra M3 projects which have been approved in 2016-17.

During the test-fire, the 'Rudram' missile hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy, said the DRDO. DRDO is the research and development wing of Ministry of Defence. It aims to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems.

