RWAs Can’t Stop Maids, Service Personnel From Entering the Housing Societies: Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Issues Clarification

Representational image of a housing society (Photo Credits: IANS)

Noida, May 20: While the government has allowed maids, drivers, service personnel to resume work during the lockdown, imposed to contain COVID-19 spread. However, residents’ welfare association (RWA), which are responsible for day-to-day functioning of housing societies, have been forcing residents to follow their own set of rules. They are not allowed maids and service personnel to enter into societies and high-rise building in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Regarding the same, GBN District Magistrate has issued a clarification. RWA is the New Khap Panchayat? Netizens Vent Anger Against Residents Welfare Associations as They Make Their Own Rules Amid Lockdown.

In a press release, the DM noted that "As the point number 23 of District guidelines (which is based on MHA, GoUP guidelines) says, all such activities which are not prohibited/ controlled, are treated as permitted." Maids or No Maids? Residents Argue On WhatsApp Groups, RWAs Make Their Own Rules.

The notification said that RWA's cannot stop maids and service personnel and they can only impose a restriction to enforce guidelines of wearing of face masks, thermal screening and sanitisation. The release, however, noted that no such movement is allowed in containment zones.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Nagar DM Clarification on Entry of Maids and Service Personnel:

As of the latest update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total COVID-10 cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached to 4,926. Out of the total cases, 2,918 people have been recovered. 123 individuals have also died due to the infection.