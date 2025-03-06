New Delhi, March 6: India on Thursday condemned the breach of security by pro-Khalistani supporters during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the UK. The reaction came after a video of the protest demonstration and security breach by the Khalistani extremists went viral on social media. When the EAM was engaged in talks in Chatham House in London on Wednesday, pro-Khalistani supporters staged a demonstration, carrying flags and raising slogans.

Reacting to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar met UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and discussed key issues, including the flow of talent and joint efforts to counter trafficking and extremism. S Jaishankar Security Lapse in UK: India Condemns Attempted Security Breach by Pro-Khalistani Supporters During EAM’s Chatham House Talks.

He also held wide-ranging and productive talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy over the past two days at the Chevening House. "We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, especially our focus on strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. Agreed to formulate the next steps to further strengthen and structure," the EAM said. During his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaishankar discussed key regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh and the Commonwealth.

"Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar stated. In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity, the EAM said in a post on social media platform X. Earlier also Khalistani groups have staged demonstrations in London. S Jaishankar Security Scare: Khalistan Supporter Attempts To Attack India’s EAM in London, Tears Indian Flag.

S Jaishankar Security Lapse

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar targeted by Khalistani extremists in London. Khalistani extremists heckled and attempted to attack minister while he was leaving an event at Chatham House.#Khalistanis #SJaishankar pic.twitter.com/ExvoEDoS5u — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) March 6, 2025

To recall, in January, pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in London's Harrow, attempting to halt the screening of the movie 'Emergency'. India has, time and again, raised concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements. The EAM's UK visit began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).