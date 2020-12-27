New Delhi, December 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Krjriwal will visit the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Singhu border at 6 PM on Sunday. He will attend the 'Safar-e-Shahadat' Kirtan Darbar programme organised by the Delhi government. The farmers' protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border have organised 'Shahidi Diwas' on December 27 and 28 to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sons. Arvind Kejriwal And Other AAP MLAs Tear Copies of Farm Laws; Delhi CM Says 'Every Farmer Has Become Bhagat Singh' (Watch Video).

Various AAP leaders including CM Kejriwal have been extended their support to the protesting farmers. During the special assembly session in Delhi on December 17, Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Narendra Modi over the controversial laws. The video of the Delhi CM tearing the copy of laws is also shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its Twitter account. Kejriwal said, "Want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard." Arvind Kejriwal Visits Singhu Border to Inspect Arrangements Made for Protesting Farmers, Says ‘I Have Come Here as a Sewadar Not CM.’

Read the Tweet by Aam Aadmi Party Here:

Kejriwal had earlier visited the protest site on December 7 to express solidarity with the farmers' protesting against the new farm laws passed by the centre in September. Along with him, Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain also visited Singhu border. Kejriwal had said that setting up of toilets, proper sanitation and availability of water have been ensured on the protest site and the farmers are satisfied with the arrangements made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).