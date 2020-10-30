Varanasi, October 30: Devotees took the holy dip in river Ganga in Prayagraj and Varanasi on the occasion of Sharad Purnima, on Friday. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the full moon of the month of Ashvin (October-November) is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, which is a harvest festival. On the day Goddess Lakshmi, considered the deity of wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, is worshipped, especially by the Bengali community.

"It is believed that nectar falls from the sky at night on Sharad Purnima, and if people take holy bath in Ganga and keep a fast, they get prosperity in life," said Poornima who took a holy dip in Varanasi. Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes in Hindi And Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send on Kojagiri Purnima.

Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga on Sharad Purnima

Prayagraj: Devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga on 'Sharad Purnima' today. pic.twitter.com/iVgErwrfoQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2020

Another devotee, Sabhyasanchi Tripathi from Prayagraj, said people make "kheer (rice pudding)" and keep it uncovered under the moonlight. "It is said that the nectar falls from the sky at the night. People eat the kheer the next day for long life and prosperity," said Tripathi.