Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs to Donate One Month's Salary to CM's Relief Fund to Combat COVID-19

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 27: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that all his party MLAs and MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"All Shivsena MPs and MLAs are giving their one month salary to the CM's relief fund. It's a small contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. We will surely win this war against Corona led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said in a tweet. Union Ministers to Submit Daily Report to PMO on Steps Being Taken to Curb COVID-19 Amid Lockdown in India.

Sanjay Raut Tweet:

शिवसेनेचे सर्व खासदार आणि आमदार एक महिन्याचे वेतन मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीस देत आहेत. कोरोना वायरस विरुध्दच्या लढाईत हा खारीचा वाटा आहे. मुख्यमंत्री ऊदधव ठाकरे यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली हे युद्ध आपण नक्की जींकू. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 27, 2020

The Shiv Sena leader had on March 23 said that his party MPs will not attend the Parliament amid the coronavirus scare. Five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the State, out of which three were reported from Sangli and one each from Kolhapur and Pune, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 130. RBI Reduces Repo Rate by 75 Basis Points to 4.4%; Reverse Repo Rate Reduced by 90 Basis Points to 4% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694.