Shopping Malls in Bengaluru Install Ultraviolet Tunnels to Disinfect Baggage at Entrances Ahead of Resuming Operations From June 8

Shopping Malls in Bengaluru install ultraviolet tunnels (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, June 4: After completing more than two months of coronavirus lockdown, Karnataka is slowly returning to normal in a phased manner with relaxation of certain lockdown norms since June 1. As malls across the state are set to open from June 8, precautions have been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. According to a tweet by ANI, malls in Bengaluru have installed ultraviolet tunnels to disinfect baggage at their entrances as they gear up to resume operations from June 8. The most affected sectors of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic have been shopping malls with zero footfall, triggering losses. Unlocking Karnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Seeks Feedback From Parents, Teachers on Opening Schools From July.

In Karnataka, religious places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to operate from June 8 in the Phase I of unlock. The state government has allowed all activities to operate outside coronavirus containment zones from June 1. According to reports, the state government will consult parents and educational institutions to take a call on reopening of schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres in the Phase II, which will be in July.

Karnataka: Malls in Bengaluru install ultraviolet tunnels to disinfect baggage at their entrances as they gear up to resume operations from June 8. Visuals from Phoenix Mall. pic.twitter.com/QzxP2ZbLM2 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Chief Secretary T. M. Vijay Bhaskar had said that depending on the situation, the state government will take a call on international air travel, Metro train services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places in Phase III.